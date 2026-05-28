Bart Verbruggen News: Set for starting role at World Cup

Verbruggen has been named in Ronald Koeman's squad for the 2026 World Cup, set to experience his first major international tournament as the Netherlands' first-choice goalkeeper.

Verbruggen delivered another solid campaign with Brighton this season, recording 106 saves, 10 clean sheets and conceding 46 goals across his Premier League appearances, continuing to establish himself as one of the most promising young goalkeepers in European football. His shot-stopping ability, commanding presence on his line and impressive distribution with the ball at his feet make him a well-rounded option between the posts, with his composure under pressure particularly notable for a player still in the early stages of his career at the highest level. At international level, Verbruggen heads into the World Cup with the experience and confidence gained from a second full season as a Premier League starter, giving coach Ronald Koeman a reliable and modern goalkeeper capable of contributing to the team's build-up play as well as making crucial saves in key moments. His strong footwork fits perfectly into the Netherlands' possession-based style, allowing the backline to play out from the back with confidence. At just 23, this World Cup represents a defining moment in what promises to be a long and distinguished international career, and the Dutch coaching staff will be counting on him to deliver when the stakes are highest this summer.