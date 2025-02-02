Bart Verbruggen News: Seven goals conceded
Verbruggen made three saves and allowed seven goals in Saturday's 7-0 loss against Nottingham Forest. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 90th minute.
Saturday is easily Verbruggen's worst performance since the 2024-25 Premier League began. He will look to bounce back after the league-wide break, especially after a rough patch of form that saw him concede nine goals and save only 25 percent of shots on target in his last three EPL appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now