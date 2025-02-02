Bart Verbruggen News: Seven goals conceded

Verbruggen made three saves and allowed seven goals in Saturday's 7-0 loss against Nottingham Forest. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 90th minute.

Saturday is easily Verbruggen's worst performance since the 2024-25 Premier League began. He will look to bounce back after the league-wide break, especially after a rough patch of form that saw him concede nine goals and save only 25 percent of shots on target in his last three EPL appearances.