Verbruggen conceded four in a chaotic game against Aston Villa on Wednesday, yet still made six saves, a season high across all competitions, including a strong push-away from a dangerous Villa cross early in the second half. His best stop came in the 78th minute when he reacted sharply to parry Evann Guessand's header, only to see Donyell Malen score from the rebound. He also dealt with a series of inswinging corners under heavy traffic as Villa ramped up set-piece pressure. Verbruggen stopped a series of decent games as he conceded only one goal and secured three clean sheets in the four games before this one. The goalie will look to show a better figure against West Ham United on Sunday.