Bart Verbruggen News: Three saves in 2-1 win
Verbruggen made three saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Nottingham Forest.
Verbruggen made three saves as his side held on to a 2-1 victory against Nottingham Forest. He has made at least two saves in each of the last six matches, but has only kept one clean sheet in that time. He has kept six clean sheets in total this season. He has made three or more saves on 14 occasions this season, keeping three of his six clean sheets in these games.
