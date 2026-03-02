Bart Verbruggen headshot

Bart Verbruggen News: Three saves in 2-1 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Verbruggen made three saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Nottingham Forest.

Verbruggen made three saves as his side held on to a 2-1 victory against Nottingham Forest. He has made at least two saves in each of the last six matches, but has only kept one clean sheet in that time. He has kept six clean sheets in total this season. He has made three or more saves on 14 occasions this season, keeping three of his six clean sheets in these games.

Bart Verbruggen
Brighton & Hove Albion
