Bart Verbruggen News: Three saves in clean sheet win
Verbruggen recorded three saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 1-0 win over Sunderland.
Verbruggen kept his seventh clean sheet win as he made three saves as his side won 1-0 against Sunderland. The keeper also kept a clean sheet in the other game this season against Sunderland. His last two clean sheets have come away from home to make it three clean sheets at home and four clean sheets away from home.
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