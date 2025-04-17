Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bartosz Bialek headshot

Bartosz Bialek Injury: Could be available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Bialek (knee) could be available Saturday against Mainz after training the whole week with the team, coach Ralph Hasenhuttl said in the press conference.

Bialek has trained all week with the team and could potentially be an option for Saturday's game. He will likely be assessed after the final training session on Friday. That said, with only two starts since 2020, he's still expected to feature mainly as a substitute once fully available.

Bartosz Bialek
VfL Wolfsburg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now