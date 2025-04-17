Bartosz Bialek Injury: Could be available Saturday
Bialek (knee) could be available Saturday against Mainz after training the whole week with the team, coach Ralph Hasenhuttl said in the press conference.
Bialek has trained all week with the team and could potentially be an option for Saturday's game. He will likely be assessed after the final training session on Friday. That said, with only two starts since 2020, he's still expected to feature mainly as a substitute once fully available.
