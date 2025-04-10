Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bartosz Bialek headshot

Bartosz Bialek Injury: Should return next week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Bialek (knee) is expected to be fully reintegrated into the team next week, according to coach Ralph Hasenhuttl during the press conference.

Bialek is back in training and should rejoin the full squad next week as he wraps up his recovery from a long-term knee issue. That said, with only two starts since 2020, he's still expected to feature mainly as a substitute once fully available.

Bartosz Bialek
VfL Wolfsburg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now