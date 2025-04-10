Bartosz Bialek Injury: Should return next week
Bialek (knee) is expected to be fully reintegrated into the team next week, according to coach Ralph Hasenhuttl during the press conference.
Bialek is back in training and should rejoin the full squad next week as he wraps up his recovery from a long-term knee issue. That said, with only two starts since 2020, he's still expected to feature mainly as a substitute once fully available.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now