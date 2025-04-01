Bartosz Slisz Injury: Labeled day-to-day

Slisz has suffered a knee sprain and is labeled as day-to-day, according to Doug Roberson of the AJC.

Slisz is dealing with a setback after leaving the field early in their last contest, with the midfielder suffering from a knee sprain. The good news is things seem to be minor after he was labeled as day-to-day. He will hope this is enough to be an option for Saturday's match, with Ajax Fortune as a possible replacement if he misses out.