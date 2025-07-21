Bartosz Slisz News: Records assist

Slisz assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and four chances created in Saturday's 3-2 loss versus Charlotte FC.

Slisz was able to earn an asisst early Saturday, with the midfielder finding Tristan Muyumba in the 19th minute. This is his first assist of the seaso, bringing him to three goal contributions in 20 appearances this season. The midfielder has already topped his total from last campaign, leaving a lot of time to majorly improve that mark.