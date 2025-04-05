Bartosz Slisz News: Starts versus Dallas

Slisz (knee) is in the starting XI for Saturday's meeting with FC Dallas.

Slisz won't miss any games after returning to training earlier in the week, staying in the initial squad as part of a holding midfield pairing with Tristan Muyumba. The Poland international will look to improve on his current numbers of 3.0 clearances, 1.8 interceptions and 1.6 tackles per contest. Additionally, with both him and Muyumba starting, Mateusz Klich will offer backup off the bench.