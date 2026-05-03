Bashir Humphreys News: One shot Friday

Humphreys had one shot (one on goal) in Friday's 3-1 loss versus Leeds United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 35th minute.

Humphreys recorded one shot on target Friday, one of just two Burnley managed throughout the 90 minutes. It marked his third shot on target of the campaign and he has still not scored a goal. He also made seven clearances, won one tackle and blocked one shot before he was subbed off in the 76th minute for Zeki Amdouni.