Bashir Humphreys News: One shot Friday
Humphreys had one shot (one on goal) in Friday's 3-1 loss versus Leeds United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 35th minute.
Humphreys recorded one shot on target Friday, one of just two Burnley managed throughout the 90 minutes. It marked his third shot on target of the campaign and he has still not scored a goal. He also made seven clearances, won one tackle and blocked one shot before he was subbed off in the 76th minute for Zeki Amdouni.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bashir Humphreys See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3319 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3319 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, April 1123 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks37 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3238 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bashir Humphreys See More