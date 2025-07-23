Bastien Meupiyou News: Transfers to FC Alverca

Meupiyou has been transferred to FC Alverca from Wolves, his former club announced.

Meupiyou is joining Portugal and newly-promoted FC Alverca on a permanent move, although Wolves included a re-buy clause to re-sign him in the future. Meupiyou arrived from Nantes last summer in England and was slowed by a knee injury, even though he made the first four Premier League squads under Vitor Pereira. The defender played nine games in the second half of the season with Wolves' U21 team and helped them reach the play-offs, which ended at the last 16 stage against Chelsea.