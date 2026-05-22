Batista Mendy Injury: Suffers from knock

Mendy (undisclosed) has taken a knock and will not be an option for Saturday's season finale against Celta Vigo, according to coach Luis Plaza, per Zona Mixta.

Mendy ends the season with one goal, 35 tackles, 18 interceptions and 24 clearances across 27 appearances (19 starts) in La Liga, having been a consistent midfield presence for Sevilla throughout the campaign. Mendy will now focus on recovering from the knock over the summer ahead of the 2026/27 season.