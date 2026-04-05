Bayron Duarte News: Solid performance in win

Duarte registered two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Toluca. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 97th minute.

Duarte made at least six tackles and three clearances for the second time in a row and continued to deliver a few crosses from the right flank. He also won a game- and season-high 11 duels during Saturday's clash. Despite having yet to score or assist, Duarte has retained some attacking and defensive value while contributing to his squad's ongoing streak of three clean sheets, so he may continue to be chosen over Jaime Gomez going forward.