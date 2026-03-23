Bayron Duarte News: Two-way effort against Atlas

Duarte generated four crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Atlas.

Duarte did a good job on the right flank, winning eight of his 10 ground duels and five of his six tackles while delivering a few crosses throughout the draw. He was preferred over Jaime Gomez for the second straight match, with the team securing a clean sheet in each of those contests. That defensive improvement might help the Colombian to retain an edge in the race for the right-back spot, in which case he'll look to remain busy on both halves of the pitch.