Bayron Duarte News: Wins four tackles in draw

Duarte registered three crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Friday's 1-1 draw against Mazatlan.

Duarte had a rather successful display, winning 11 of his 14 ground duels and four of nine tackles Friday. He has now made six straight Liga MX starts on the right flank of a four-man back line, and he has proven valuable for his defensive and creative skills, generating at least two tackles and one scoring chance in each of his last five matches. Such form should be enough for him to retain high playing time in future fixtures.