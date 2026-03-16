Bazoumana Toure News: Assists equalizer Saturday

Toure assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), 12 crosses (six accurate) and four chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Wolfsburg.

Toure set up the equalizing goal Saturday as his cross in the 83rd minute connected with Grischa Promel's head to salvage a draw out of the match. He was bound to get an assist in the match as he recorded season highs in crosses (12), accurate crosses (six) and chances created (four) in his full 90 minutes of action. He's now recorded seven assists this season, including two in his last two appearances.