Bazoumana Toure News: Assists in Saturday's loss

Toure assisted once to go with two shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 3-1 defeat to RB Leipzig. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 4th minute.

Toure set up the opening goal of Saturday's match with an assist on Tom Bischof's goal in the 11th minute. He created three chances and put two shots on target as he made his second start in a row. He also recorded two crosses and picked up his first yellow card of the season before he was subbed off in the 82nd minute for Adam Hlozek.