Bazoumana Toure News: Assists Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Toure assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 4-2 win over FC Heidenheim.

Toure assisted Tim Lemperle's goal in the 78th minute Saturday, a strike which took the commanding 4-1 lead. It marked his eighth goal contribution of the season and his sixth assist. He created a season-high three chances before being subbed off in the 87th minute for Valentin Gendrey.

