Bazoumana Toure News: Assists Saturday

Toure assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 4-2 win over FC Heidenheim.

Toure assisted Tim Lemperle's goal in the 78th minute Saturday, a strike which took the commanding 4-1 lead. It marked his eighth goal contribution of the season and his sixth assist. He created a season-high three chances before being subbed off in the 87th minute for Valentin Gendrey.