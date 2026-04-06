Bazoumana Toure News: Assists Saturday

Toure assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Mainz.

Toure provided one assist during Saturday's loss, making the most of his pair of chances created. The midfielder couldn't do enough for the win, and failed to put any of his three shots on goal, but still earned an assist. It's not a stellar showing, but it's a nice goal contribution to build on after the break.