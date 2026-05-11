Bazoumana Toure News: Continues strong run of form

Toure scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and five crosses (one accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Werder Bremen.

Toure's first half strike Saturday proved decisive in Hoffenheim's 1-0 win at Werder Bremen. Across his last five appearances (five starts), the 20-year old talent has scored three times and assisted once. In his second season with Hoffenheim, Toure has set new career high marks with five goals and nine assists across 29 appearances (28 starts).