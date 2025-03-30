Bazoumana Toure News: Hits post within five shots

Toure recorded five shots (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus FC Augsburg.

Toure attempted five shots in the 1-1 draw at home to Augsburg, but he was substituted before the equalizing goal was scored. His effort in the first half from close range struck the post, and of his five shots, only one long-range effort went on target. This was also the first start of the 19-year-olds Bundesliga career.