Bazoumana Toure News: Logs goal, assist
Toure scored one goal and assisted once from five shots and three chances created in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus VfB Stuttgart.
Toure was basically the other half of Hoffenheim's attack on Saturday, getting a goal and assisting on another in the 3-3 draw. The attacker should continue feasting against a poor Werder Bremen team which has let in 57 goals this season in Bundesliga play.
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