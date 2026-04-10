Bazoumana Toure News: Nets game tying goal

Toure scored a goal while taking two shots (one on goal), crossing six times (three accurate), creating a chance and making six tackles (winning all six) during Friday's 2-2 draw with Augsburg.

Toure scored the game tying goal in the 42nd minute while leading Hoffenheim in shots and tackles. The goal was the first since November for Toure as he's combined for two goal invovlements, six shots, four chances created and 12 crosses over his last three appearances.