Bazoumana Toure News: Two assists Saturday

Toure assisted twice to go with four crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-0 win against Mainz.

Toure assisted both of his side's goals Saturday, bringing him up to three assists across the last two matches. He set up Andrej Kramaric's opening goal in the 4th minute with a cross, then assisted another Kramaric goal in the 32nd minute. The 19-year-old has been excellent in the last three matches -- the first three starts of his Bundesliga career -- as he has recorded seven shots (three on target), seven chances created, 10 crosses (three accurate) and three assists in 217 minutes of action.