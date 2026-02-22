Beau Leroux headshot

Beau Leroux News: Assist in start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Leroux assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City.

Though the 2025 Earthquakes' last few games saw Leroux dropped, it looks like he will be starting matchups moving forward. The midfielder finished last season with three assists, meaning he is already one-third of the way there in said category for 2026.

Beau Leroux
San Jose Earthquakes
