Beau Leroux News: Assists versus Columbus

Leroux assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Columbus Crew.

Leroux recorded his second assist of the season Saturday as his through ball set up Josef Martinez's goal in the 40th minute. It came on the only chance he created in the match. On the defensive end he won one tackle, intercepted two passes, made one clearance and won four duels before he was subbed off in the 75th minute for Mark-Anthony Kaye.