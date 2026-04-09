Beau Leroux News: Assists vs San Diego
Leroux assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 3-0 win over San Diego FC.
Leroux created Preston Judd's goal in the 48th minute to give San Jose the 3-0 lead just before halftime with his second assist in the campaign. The midfielder also created a season-high three chances. That was his sixth start in six games.
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