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Beau Leroux News: Assists vs San Diego

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Leroux assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 3-0 win over San Diego FC.

Leroux created Preston Judd's goal in the 48th minute to give San Jose the 3-0 lead just before halftime with his second assist in the campaign. The midfielder also created a season-high three chances. That was his sixth start in six games.

Beau Leroux
San Jose Earthquakes
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