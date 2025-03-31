Beau Leroux News: First MLS goal
Leroux scored one goal to go with three shots (three on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Seattle Sounders FC.
Leroux intercepted a pass and directed a deflected shot on target in the first half Saturday to score San Jose's lone goal in their 1-1 draw versus Seattle. The midfielder was a ball of energy throughout his 86 minutes of play, landing three shots on target while making one tackle (one won), three interceptions and five clearances. San Jose's 2023 second-round draft pick has made the starting XI in five of their first six MLS fixtures to begin the 2025 season.
