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Beau Leroux News: Game winner Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Leroux scored one goal, had one interception and one tackle won in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Vancouver.

Leroux scored the only goal of the match in extra time of the first half on a beautiful individual effort, converting for his first of the season. Leroux now has one goal, one assist, six tackles won and five interceptions through five appearances.

Beau Leroux
San Jose Earthquakes
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