Beau Leroux News: Game winner Saturday
Leroux scored one goal, had one interception and one tackle won in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Vancouver.
Leroux scored the only goal of the match in extra time of the first half on a beautiful individual effort, converting for his first of the season. Leroux now has one goal, one assist, six tackles won and five interceptions through five appearances.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Beau Leroux See More