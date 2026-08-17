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Beau Leroux News: Nets on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Leroux scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 loss versus St. Louis City SC.

Leroux netted with a thunderous volley in the 47th minute to give San Jose a ray of hope. He recorded 34 passes and also made a tackle and an interception. This was his third goal of the campaign and he is now up to six goal contributions for the campaign.

Beau Leroux
San Jose Earthquakes
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