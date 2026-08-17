Beau Leroux News: Nets on Saturday

Leroux scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 loss versus St. Louis City SC.

Leroux netted with a thunderous volley in the 47th minute to give San Jose a ray of hope. He recorded 34 passes and also made a tackle and an interception. This was his third goal of the campaign and he is now up to six goal contributions for the campaign.