Beau Leroux News: Provides assist in victory

Leroux assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-1 victory over Los Angeles Football Club. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 51st minute.

Leroux set up Timo Werner's 56th minute goal and was right in the middle of Ousseni Bouda's 80th minute dagger, threading the passes that powered San Jose's dominant second half at BMO Stadium and bringing his assist total to three already this season, matching what he produced across 33 appearances as a rookie last year. He operated as the creative hub in San Jose's counterattacking game after the break, repeatedly finding space between LAFC's midfield and back line to keep the pressure on. He also chipped in defensively with a season-high three interceptions, rounding out a complete performance.