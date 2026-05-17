Beau Leroux News: Scores, misses penalty in loss

Leroux scored one goal to go with four shots (three on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 defeat to FC Dallas.

Leroux fired a stunning volley to level the scoring in the 18th minute of this game, but his performance was later marred as his penalty kick was denied by the goalkeeper near the end of the first half. Still, he posted a season-high mark in shots after 13 matches played. With a defensive midfield duo of Ian Harkes and Ronaldo Vieira deployed behind him, Leroux enjoyed more freedom to attack than in previous appearances, and he also led his team with five tackles for a strong all-around output.