Becir Omeragic Injury: Back available against Angers

Omeragic (knee) is available to face Angers on Sunday, coach Zoumana Camara said in the press conference, according to Tiffany Henne for Ici Herault.

Omeragic resumed team training at the beginning of the week and is available for Sunday's game after recovering from a knee injury that required surgery. He had been a regular starter when fully fit but it remains to be seen if the new coach will rely on him to lead the defense for Montpellier.