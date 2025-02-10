Becir Omeragic Injury: Set for surgery

Omeragic (knee) was forced off in the 62nd minute during Sunday's 2-0 loss to Strasbourg. Monday's exams revealed a meniscus injury, and he will require surgery that will keep him sidelined for at least two months, according to Esprit Paillade.

Omeragic has been a key and undisputed starter in Montpellier's central defense. He has started every game since early December, and his long-term injury is a significant blow for the team, which is battling to remain in the top flight next season. Yael Mouanga is expected to see increased playing time during his absence.