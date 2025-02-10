Becir Omeragic Injury: Set for surgery
Omeragic (knee) was forced off in the 62nd minute during Sunday's 2-0 loss to Strasbourg. Monday's exams revealed a meniscus injury, and he will require surgery that will keep him sidelined for at least two months, according to Esprit Paillade.
Omeragic has been a key and undisputed starter in Montpellier's central defense. He has started every game since early December, and his long-term injury is a significant blow for the team, which is battling to remain in the top flight next season. Yael Mouanga is expected to see increased playing time during his absence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now