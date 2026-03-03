Belal Halbouni Injury: Not in full training
Halbouni (knee) is still working on light training drills while he continues to progress in his recovery, Har Journalist of Equalizer Soccer reports.
Halbouni remains unlikely to earn a big role, with the injury keeping him from playing since November. He was a regular starter at some point in the second half of the previous campaign, and his eventual return would add an alternative to Tristan Blackmon as the right-sided center-back.
