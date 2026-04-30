Believe Munongo Injury: Back available Saturday

Munongo (knee) resumed team training this week and is an option for Saturday's clash against Monaco, the club posted.

Munongo had been sidelined for three consecutive matches with a knee injury, making his return to collective sessions a welcome development for Metz heading into the final stretch of the season. The midfielder has started four of his eight appearances this campaign and figures to ease back in from the bench rather than jumping straight into the starting lineup, but his availability gives coach Benoit Tavenot a useful depth option to call upon against Monaco.