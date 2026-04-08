Believe Munongo Injury: Late call against Marseille

Munongo (knee) didn't train Wednesday and is a late call for Friday's clash against Marseille, according to coach Benoit Tavenot, per Angelo Salemi of Republicain Lorrain.

Munongo missed Wednesday's training session with a knee issue and is shaping up as a late call for Friday's clash against Marseille. The midfielder has mostly been used as a depth option for the Grenats, logging just two starts across his last six appearances when available. That said, his potential absence is unlikely to shake up the starting XI in any meaningful way.