Ben Chilwell headshot

Ben Chilwell Injury: Doubtful to face Angers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Chilwell is doubtful for Sunday's match against Angers, according to manager Gary O'Neil, per Jonathan Helbling of Alsa Sports. "Ben, probably not."

Chilwell is looking to be a no-go for Sunday, as the defender is suffering from an undisclosed injury that leaves him doubtful. This comes after he missed their last match as well, not seeing the field in their past three league games. He has been serving at left-back when an option, with Abdoul Ouattara likely to start there again, with Chillwell unlikely to play.

Ben Chilwell
Strasbourg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Chilwell See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Chilwell See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
362 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
362 days ago
FPL Gameweek 30 Differentials: Jeremy Doku Relevant Again
SOC
FPL Gameweek 30 Differentials: Jeremy Doku Relevant Again
Author Image
Jonny Black
March 24, 2025
Premier League Betting: Tips, Odds & Predictions for Saturday, Feb. 22
SOC
Premier League Betting: Tips, Odds & Predictions for Saturday, Feb. 22
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
February 21, 2025