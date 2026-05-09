Ben Chilwell Injury: Doubtful to face Angers

Chilwell is doubtful for Sunday's match against Angers, according to manager Gary O'Neil, per Jonathan Helbling of Alsa Sports. "Ben, probably not."

Chilwell is looking to be a no-go for Sunday, as the defender is suffering from an undisclosed injury that leaves him doubtful. This comes after he missed their last match as well, not seeing the field in their past three league games. He has been serving at left-back when an option, with Abdoul Ouattara likely to start there again, with Chillwell unlikely to play.