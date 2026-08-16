Ben Chilwell Injury: Limps off with hamstring scare
Chilwell (hamstring) limped off after taking a knock in the 31st minute of Sunday's friendly against Newcastle United, according to AlsaSports.
Chilwell grabbed the back of his thigh before leaving the pitch, raising concern about a possible hamstring injury, with Mateo Del Blanco, a summer signing at the same position, coming on as his replacement. He will undergo tests in the coming days to determine the length of any absence, with Del Blanco expected to see increased playing time if Chilwell is ruled out. The timing is concerning given Racing is just five days away from traveling to Marseille for the Ligue 1 opener. Chilwell is expected to have the severity of the injury clarified once the club provides further updates.
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