Ben Chilwell Injury: Misses due to illness

Chilwell missed Friday's 1-1 draw against Lens due to illness, coach Gary O'Neil said in a press conference, according to L'Equipe.

Chilwell was held out of Friday's draw against the Sang et Or after coming down with an illness that left him unfit to go. That said, the issue is considered minor and he is expected to be back in the mix for Tuesday's Coupe de France showdown against Reims, per coach Gary O'Neil. In his absence against Lens, Abdoul Ouattara stepped in at left-back and handled the role, positioning himself as the likely starter again if the English defender is forced to miss additional time.