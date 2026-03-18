Ben Chilwell Injury: Out Thursday, could return Sunday

Chilwell (hamstring) is ruled out for Thursday's Conference League match against Rijeka but could return for Sunday's clash against Nantes, according to Gary O'Neil, per ICI Alsace. "It's nothing serious"

Chilwell will miss Thursday's Conference League match against Rijeka due to a possible hamstring injury but could return for Sunday's clash against Nantes. The defender is an undisputed starter, whether at left-back or in central defense, and his expected short absence comes as a relief for his side. Abdoul Ouattara and Lucas Hogsberg are the leading candidates to start at left-back in his absence.