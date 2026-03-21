Ben Chilwell Injury: Remains out Sunday

Chilwell (hamstring) remains out for Sunday's clash against Nantes but is expected to be available for the next match against Nice, according to coach Gary O'Neil, per ICI Alsace. "Chilwell remains out. He is expected to be available for the match against Nice in two weeks."

Chilwell will miss Sunday's match against Nantes but is expected to return for the clash against Nice after the international break. The defender is an undisputed starter, whether at left-back or in central defense, and his absence is a setback for his side. With Abdoul Ouattara uncertain, Lucas Hogsberg is among the leading candidates to start at left-back in his absence.