Ben Chilwell Injury: Ruled out with knee injury
Chilwell is ruled out for Friday's clash against Marseille after picking up a knee issue Sunday at Newcastle, according to Alsasports.
Chilwell was expected to start the season as the fixture at left back, offering both defensive solidity and the composure and experience gained from years in the Premier League to a young Strasbourg squad, and Mateo Del Blanco is now expected to step in and try to fill that void in his absence. His recovery timeline will be one to track closely as Strasbourg navigate this early setback at a position they can least afford to be short on experience.
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