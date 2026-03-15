Ben Chilwell Injury: Suffers potential hamstring injury

Chilwell finished Sunday's draw against Paris FC with muscular discomfort and could be sidelined ahead of the upcoming visit to Nantes, Fabien Chorlet of Tribune Nantaise reports.

Chilwell's availability is now a serious doubt if he's dealing with a hamstring problem. This issue is a big concern for the team given that Chilwell is their first-choice left-back option. His exclusion from the lineup could lead to Guela Doue moving from the center to the left flank, with either Ismael Landry Doukoure or Lucas Hogsberg completing the back line.