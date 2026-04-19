Ben Chilwell Injury: Suffers small calf discomfort

Chilwell has not trained since Thursday due to a minor calf discomfort and is a doubt for Wednesday's Coupe de France clash against Nice, according to coach Gary O'Neil, per Ici Alsace. "Chilwell has a minor calf complaint, he has not trained since Thursday."

Chilwell's absence from training for several days heading into a midweek cup fixture is a concern for Strasbourg, with the English defender an undisputed starter when fit. Rafael Luis is expected to take on a larger role in his absence if he cannot be cleared in time for the Nice clash, with the club hoping the calf complaint proves minor enough to allow a swift return in the coming days.