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Ben Chilwell News: Fit for bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Chilwell (undisclosed) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Angers.

Chilwell is back in the team despite some injury complaints, with the defender only fit enough for the bench. The hope will be that he can finish the season in a starting role next week, as he has started in 19 of his 10 appearances this season.

Ben Chilwell
Strasbourg
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