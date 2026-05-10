Ben Chilwell News: Fit for bench
Chilwell (undisclosed) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Angers.
Chilwell is back in the team despite some injury complaints, with the defender only fit enough for the bench. The hope will be that he can finish the season in a starting role next week, as he has started in 19 of his 10 appearances this season.
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