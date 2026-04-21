Ben Chilwell News: Fit for cup play

Chilwell (calf) is an option for play again, according to manager Gary O'Neil, per Dorian Faucherand of Alsa Sports.

Chilwell will not miss any more time after a small calf injury was enough to halt him over the weekend, as the defender is now fit to face Nice in the Coupe de France. This will give the club back a starting defender as the end of the season nears, typically their top option at left-back. The hope will be that he can remain fit for the final few games, as he has missed out on three of their past six games through injury.