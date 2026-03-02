Ben Chilwell headshot

Ben Chilwell News: Recovered from illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Chilwell (illness) is ready to return after missing the last league game versus Lens, coach Gary O'Neil confirmed Monday, per Dorian Faucherand of Alsa' Sports.

Chilwell will be back with the squad for the midweek cup clash against Reims and subsequent Ligue 1 fixtures. This means the left-back could quickly reclaim a starting spot, pushing Abdoul Ouattara back to a bench role. Chilwell has delivered two assists while averaging 2.7 clearances and 1.4 tackles per game in league play this season.

Ben Chilwell
Strasbourg
