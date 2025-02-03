Fantasy Soccer
Ben Chilwell headshot

Ben Chilwell News: Switches London clubs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Chilwell has been loaned to Crystal Palace from Chelsea, according to his parent club.

Chilwell has departed on loan for the rest of the 2024/25 campaign after an interesting first half of the season with Chelsea. He was first banished from the team before quickly being reinstated for a Carabao Cup match, then again not seeing a single minute for the rest of the season. That said, he should almost certainly see more than the one appearance he saw with Chelsea, although he probably still won't see a starting role with Palace.

Ben Chilwell
Crystal Palace
