Ben Chilwell News: Switches London clubs

Chilwell has been loaned to Crystal Palace from Chelsea, according to his parent club.

Chilwell has departed on loan for the rest of the 2024/25 campaign after an interesting first half of the season with Chelsea. He was first banished from the team before quickly being reinstated for a Carabao Cup match, then again not seeing a single minute for the rest of the season. That said, he should almost certainly see more than the one appearance he saw with Chelsea, although he probably still won't see a starting role with Palace.